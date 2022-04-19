Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2022 dates announced by Discover Dominica

Dominica’s Jazz n’ Creole presented by the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives and Discover Dominica Authority returns to Cabrits National Park/Fort Shirley in Portsmouth, Sunday, May 1st, 2022, for the eleventh edition after a two-year absence.

With a great turnout in the past years and positive feedback, the organizers are excited to be producing the eleventh edition of the Jazz ‘ n Creole Festival. The popular,

The family-friendly festival usually attracts a large crowd of Jazz enthusiasts to Dominica’s shores.

At the 2022 Jazz festival, five, diverse Jazz artists and bands will perform, including two foreign acts, Teddyson John from St Lucia and JSJ Trio from Guadeloupe, along with local artists: Femme 4 comprising of four female artists ( Marsha Laurent, Shalina Samuel, Marsha Augustine, and Tasha Peltier,). Other local, jazz contemporary acts will be announced later.

Effective Thursday, April 13th tickets are available on sale at the Discover Dominica Authority/DFC office and online at https://shop.access767.com/dfc . Ticket prices are VIP EC$250.00, Grounds Experience EC$150.00, Children 12 -18 years EC$75.00, and Children under 12 years old FREE. There is an early bird special on Grounds tickets at $120 until Friday 22, 2022.

Destination Marketing Manager, Ms Kimberly King said “first presented by Discover Dominica Authority in 2010, Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole is a fusion of Jazz music with Creole music, food, and culture, all in the family atmosphere of Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park. We are thrilled to be able to host the event this year as Events and Festivals are an important niche and strategy pillar for Dominica’s tourism development. Festivals and Events help to ensure the

continuity of key traditions while protecting the destination’s culture and importantly, ensuring the socio-economic development of the destination.”

The organizers of Jazz ‘n Creole, the Discover Dominica Authority through the Dominica Festivals Committee will host weekly press conferences leading up to the main event to discuss key event information, sponsors, fringe events, health protocols, exciting prizes, and more.

More information on Jazz ‘ n Creole can be found at Dominica Festivals and Discover Dominica Authority Facebook pages.