JetBlue Connects New York to St Vincent with Its Inaugural Flight

JetBlue‘s inaugural flight to St. Vincent (SVG) has departed from gate 14 at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, and is anticipated to arrive at Argyle Airport in St. Vincent at 2:10 p.m.

Among the esteemed crew and staff is Ms. Stephanie Austin, the chief flight attendant for this significant flight.

Stephanie, a native of New York, is the daughter of Vincentian Gideon “Fessy” York.

Jeffern Jackson Garraway, a native of the village of Simon in St. Vincent, will be among the crew members on today’s flight.

Furthermore, two individuals from JetBlue’s IT team, Nigel Hewitt and Ronald Porter Jr., will be present on the inaugural flight. Both possess deep connections to Vincentian heritage and a sense of pride.

Today’s inaugural flight will also feature Olympians Shafiqua Maloney and Handal Roban, along with St. Vincent’s minister of Tourism, Carlos James.