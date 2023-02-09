JCI St Vincent appoints new board of directors for 2023

JCI ST. VINCENT announces to the public the election and appointment of its 2023 Board of Directors.

“The core members were elected on December 10, 2022, and were officially installed on Saturday December 17th ,2022”. The elected members are President – Casey De Freitas, External Vice President – Melanie Matthews, Internal Vice President – Wanika Ashton, Secretary General – Shadyn McLean, and Treasurer – Onate Cottle. Deaney Gellizeau is the Immediate Past President. He was appointed to serve as legal counsel and Rashida Williams was also appointed to serve as a director.

JCI St. Vincent (formerly known as Jaycees) is a non-profit organization for young persons between the ages of 18-40. It is an NGO that has been serving the communities of SVG since 1959 through various projects executed by the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. JCI consists of proactive young Vincentians from all spheres of society who care deeply about the future of our country. JCI St. Vincent is driven by a passionate group of individuals who seek to provide leadership opportunities that empower young Vincentians to create positive change that will better the lives of Vincentians.

For its 2023 administrative year, JCI St. Vincent will employ the theme: “Go Beyond”. This year’s theme focuses heavily on the development of its members, organizational growth, community projects and fundraisers. Activities which will guarantee its success and further develop the organization with the hope of exceeding its previous grandeur.

It also implores members of the organization and local communities to go beyond their comfort zones, their self-defined limits and antiquated norms to achieve ultimate success. Through the various unique activities, the Youth of JCI St Vincent can acquire the leadership abilities and skillsets that ensures that their professional lives are a success. The goal is to improve the lives of Vincentians and bring about constructive change by addressing problems that have an impact on our local communities, the global community, and the future.