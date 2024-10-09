JetBlue Expands Caribbean Network with Flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Taking Off Today

Jeffern Jackson Garraway, a native of the village of Simon in Saint Vincent, is among the crew members on JetBlue’s inaugural flight to St Vincent today.

JetBlue‘s first flight to St. Vincent (SVG) took off from JFK Airport in Queens, New York, at 9:09 am, with an anticipated arrival in SVG at 1:54 this afternoon.

Jeffern Jackson Garraway went to the Marriaqua Government School before moving to the USA at the age of 11.

Her father, Jeff Garraway, is a former police officer with the RSVGPF and hails from Simon Village, Biabou.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, conveyed his excitement regarding the inaugural flight:

“The arrival of JetBlue’s inaugural flight to our shores marks a significant milestone for tourism and serves as a testament to the strength and unity of the Vincentian people, both at home and abroad.” We are excited to embrace this new route, which will enhance the connections between our diaspora and our homeland.

This inaugural flight signifies a new chapter in connectivity, reinforcing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ position as an emerging hub in the Caribbean for both travellers and businesses.

“This inaugural flight represents a milestone not only for our tourism industry but also for the entire country,” said Annette Mark, CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority. “JetBlue’s presence will help to boost our visibility as a competitive destination in the Caribbean. We are committed to creating memorable experiences for all visitors, and this new direct connection allows us to extend our warm Vincentian welcome to even more travelers.”