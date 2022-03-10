Jeffrey Cuffy aka “Supie-sop” wanted by SVG police

D.O.B: 10.11.1988 Address: Campden Park Occupation: Unemployed Height: 6’ 7” Complexion: Dark brown Face: Narrow Eyes: Brown Lips: Thick

The subject is wanted by the Police in connection with various offences and is considered to be armed and very dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts can contact the Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at telephone numbers 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, or 228 or any Police Station.

Calls would be treated in confidence and you can remain anonymous.