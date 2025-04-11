Jehovah’s Witnesses Prepare for Annual Memorial on April 12

Jehovah’s Witnesses commemorate death of Jesus Christ

For Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, the most important day of 2025 will be Saturday, April 12.

The day corresponds to Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar. On that date, over 2,000 years ago, Jesus introduced the observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal hours before his death.

As a result, Jehovah’s Witnesses gather annually on Nisan 14 to remember the death of Jesus Christ in adherence to his words recorded at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.”

“While there are more than 9 million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide, more than 21 million people attended the Memorial last year,” said Stanley Jocelyn, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We hope our local community members will join us in remembering the death of Jesus Christ and reflecting on its profound significance.”

The annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal will feature a talk highlighting the importance of Jesus’ death and how all mankind benefits from his sacrifice.

The event is one hour in duration and is free and open to the public.

For more information about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, please visit the event’s online invitation on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

This event is open to anyone who is seeking to learn more about Bible truth and show appreciation for the death of Jesus Christ.”

To learn more of find a location where the memorial will be held, please visit jw.org.