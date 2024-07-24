Jehovah’s Witnesses Bring Positivity to Kingstown with 2024 Convention

Three-day Program Promises Only Good News!

One of the largest organizers of global conventions will once again draw many to Kingstown

In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV, and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news!

One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to Russell’s Auditorium in Stoney Grounds, Kingstown, with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News!” convention series beginning the weekend of July 26-28, 2024. The free event is expected to draw more than 500 attendees to the city over the weekend—fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores and supermarkets.

“We are looking forward to this year’s convention in the beautiful city of Kingstown,” said Stanley Jocelyn, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We are regularly bombarded with bad news, and many are suffering from the effects of crimes and disasters. It will be refreshing to spend three days listening to good news. It will also be comforting to learn how to successfully cope now and how we do not need to fear bad news.”

The “Declare the Good News!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses, and interviews on topics such as…

Why Do We Need Good News?

Why We Don’t Fear Bad News

“Hold Firmly to the Good News”—Why and How?

Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.