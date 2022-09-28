Jeju Air is celebrating 10 years of servicing Incheon to Guam. GVB, GIAA, and Jeju Air officials welcomed nearly 200 airline passengers aboard the 10th anniversary flight yesterday with gift bags, CHamoru music, and the bureau’s Ko’ko’ bird mascot, “Kiko.”

“We currently stand as the number one Low Cost Carrier in South Korea and have successfully provided transportation services to Guam for over 18 Million passengers from 2012 – 2021. To date, JEJU Air has transported a total of 40,900 passengers from May 2022 and we look forward to continuing our services for many more years to come, as JEJU Air plans for route expansion to include other cities in South Korea and Japan,” stated Jeju Air CEO, Mr. E-Bae Kim.

“Jeju Air has been a great collaborative partner over the years and we thank them for their commitment to Guam and helping to bring many Korean tourists to our shores,” said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez.

Jeju Air has proven to be one of Korea’s most reliable and innovative low cost carriers making a difference in air travel since its inception in 2005. Jeju Air flights cover over 84 routes, including the Gimpo-Jeju route, the world’s most frequently traveled aviation route, and routes to 49 destinations in the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Guam, Saipan, Russia, and Laos.