JEMS’ 46th Anniversary Celebrated with Outreach Program

JEMS Progressive Community Organization Celebrates 46th Anniversary

The JEMS Progressive Community Organization, a renowned nonprofit group dedicated to community service, proudly celebrated its 46th anniversary by launching a wide-reaching educational donation initiative. In a heartfelt gesture of support, Carol Simmons, President of JEMS Hope for Home, a branch of the organization, spearheaded the donation of 102 book bags and 30 notebook packages to JEMS SVG.

The distribution of these much-needed supplies began on September 13, 2024, targeting students in several communities, including McCarthy, Enhams, Diamond, Peruvian Vale, Baibou, Calder Ridge, Bonhomme, Arnos Vale, Longwall, Murray Village, and Clare Valley. The initiative is part of JEMS’ ongoing commitment to uplift marginalized communities, providing crucial resources to ensure students can thrive in their academic pursuits.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, a delegate from JEMS including Mr. and Mrs. Jocelyn, Caren Lavia, and Dr. Andrew Simmons visited the Overland Primary School, Georgetown, and Park Hill communities. During their visit, they continued their mission by personally delivering book bags and other educational materials to students in need.

This outreach program is an integral part of the JEMS CANARI Climate Risk Mapping Project, which focuses on supporting families impacted by natural disasters. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024, many families have struggled to recover. Through this initiative, JEMS aims to provide relief and hope to those affected, particularly students who face educational disruption.

Later this week, the donation drive will extend to the students of Vermont, Spring Village, and Chateaubelair, covering the CANARI Project mountain range areas. JEMS’ commitment to ensuring that all students, regardless of their circumstances, have access to essential learning materials underscores the organization’s continued efforts to foster community resilience and education.

For nearly five decades, JEMS has stood as a pillar of support for communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This anniversary initiative reflects the organization’s enduring dedication to service and its mission to uplift and empower those in need.

About JEMS Progressive Community Organization: Founded 46 years ago, JEMS Progressive Community Organization has been a key advocate for social and economic development across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Through a wide array of projects, JEMS continues to provide essential support to marginalized communities, promoting education, climate resilience, and community empowerment.