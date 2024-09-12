JT Pro Center launches free tool loan program in Union Island

More community led support in Union Island:

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, JT Pro Center, led by Jeremie Tronet, has initiated a free tool loaning program to assist local residents in making much-needed home repairs. Recognizing the challenges faced by communities in accessing tools for rebuilding, the program aims to provide essential construction equipment at no cost.

A wide range of tools, from power drills to hammer drills, ladders and saws, are now available on loan at the NEMO office located in the Tobago Cays Marine Park Building. Residents can borrow these tools to address structural damage caused by the hurricane.

To participate, individuals are required to sign a simple agreement outlining the terms of use and return conditions. This initiative is designed to support recovery efforts and empower locals to restore their homes without the financial burden of purchasing expensive tools.

Jeremie Tronet, founder of JT Pro Center, expressed his commitment to helping the community rebuild after the disaster, emphasizing that collaboration and shared resources are essential for recovery.”

Tronet said they invested over EC$100,000 (thanks to additional donations) in high-quality, battery-operated tools and generators, which can be borrowed free of charge for a few days, up to a week, for various construction projects.