Union Island: Call for Solidarity After Devastating Hurricane

Jeremie Tronet, renowned professional kitesurfer, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the population of Union Island recover after the devastating hurricane that recently struck the island.

“We have been hit by a devastating hurricane that has left many of us homeless and without essential goods,” writes Jeremie Tronet. “Union Island is a special place for me and many others. This campaign aims to provide the necessary support for our community to recover and rebuild.”

The fundraising campaign, which has reached 100,000 euros thanks to 1,300 donations from around the world, aims to support the reconstruction of homes, the provision of essential goods, and support for affected families.

Jeremie Tronet is known for his sporting achievements and his commitment to the Union Island community: he is deeply attached to the island and actively dedicates himself to promoting tourism and protecting the local environment.

Jeremie, 24 hours after launching the fundraising campaign, updated donors on the progress made: despite the destruction of his home and other severe losses, he is collaborating with local authorities, has purchased aid worth over 30,000 euros, and has helped organize relief flights.

Upcoming assistance includes the arrival of a supply ship and collaboration with doctors to improve the island’s healthcare situation.

The fundraising campaign is accessible at the link Help the Union Island Population Recover from the Hurricane, where updates and photos can also be found.