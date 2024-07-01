Jeremy Payne’s ‘SIXTOWNS & the Grenadines merch Celebrates Vincentian Patriotism

PAYNE, a brand known for its art-driven designs and deep cultural ties, is proud to reintroduce the SIXTOWNS and the Grenadines merch, a unique celebration of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) that transcends Independence Day.

The ‘SIXTOWNS’ collection, originally launched in 2022 ahead of SVG’s independence celebrations, features a bold graphic design that highlights the country’s most beloved towns. In a special promotion, customers were invited to personalize their shirts by having their own village hand-painted alongside the towns, giving each piece a distinct touch of home. The ‘GRENADINES’ graphic soon followed, designed to spotlight SVG’s sister islands and their rich heritage.

Both designs were made even more impactful with the creation of an original PAYNE font that perfectly captures the laid-back yet art-driven spirit of the brand. The layout of the graphics was carefully crafted to avoid any hierarchy between the towns, fostering a sense of unity and equal representation of all communities in SVG.

Patriotism Worn Year-Round

Founder and designer Jeremy Payne’s vision for the collections is to express patriotism every day, not just during Independence Day. Payne’s designs offer customers a way to represent SVG with an array of colors, moving beyond the typical three hues associated with the national flag. Whether sporting a SIXTOWNS T-shirt or carrying a GRENADINES tote, wearers become walking billboards for SVG, acting as ambassadors for the country wherever they go.

“I’ve always wanted to find ways of showcasing our patriotism daily, not only at independence and not only with the three colors, but with a range of colors that can be worn on any day of the year,” said Payne. “The graphics are meant to spark conversations about our culture and heritage, with the absence of the actual words ‘St. Vincent & the Grenadines’ designed to invite curiosity from non-nationals. I love the idea of someone asking, ‘What are those?’ and getting a lesson in Vincy pride.”

The collection has already traveled far and wide, with customers proudly wearing the merchandise across the Caribbean, the UK, and North and Central America. Payne’s ultimate goal is to see Vincentians and those connected to the culture, whom he calls “Vincys at heART,” repping their heritage around the world — from Africa and Australia to even Antarctica.

“I’m so grateful to see customers traveling the globe in their merch. It’s a beautiful reminder that our culture goes beyond borders. Wherever they go, they’re sharing what it means to be Vincentian,” said Payne.

About PAYNE

PAYNE is a lifestyle brand created by Jeremy Payne, based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Payne’s designs are inspired by his love for SVG’s natural beauty and his vision to celebrate Vincy heritage through art, fashion, and everyday wear. Payne captures the spirit of a “stationed nomad” – deeply rooted in his homeland, while inspiring wanderers worldwide to rep SVG with pride.

For more information about the SIXTOWNS and the Grenadines, or to purchase merchandise, follow FASHION IS PAYNE on Instagram and Facebook at @fashionispayne or visit the PAYNE studio upstairs the Bonadies Plaza, Kingstown where persons can shop the tees & other PAYNEtings.