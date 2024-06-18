Bardoo selected for prestigious McCain Global Leaders Program

After a lengthy and highly competitive process involving a pool of over 2000 applications globally, Vincentian Lawyer, Activist, Writer, and NGO Leader Jeshua Bardoo has been chosen among an elite group of the top 22 Global Leaders for the McCain Institute’s highly prestigious McCain Global Leaders Program!

Reflecting on the accomplishment, Bardoo said “I am humbled to represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. throughout this journey. I am eager to dive into the McCain Global Leaders Curriculum, learn more about the legacy of US Senator John McCain, develop my leadership skillset, and meet with some of the world’s most renowned practitioners, activists, journalists, political leaders, military members, and entrepreneurs who are leading the way in the fight for democracy and human rights”.

The McCain Global Leaders Program supports character-driven leaders from around the world who embody US Senator John McCain’s legacy of serving a cause greater than oneself.

Structured as a 12-month fellowship and immersive learning experience, each cohort will include a diverse group of leaders from around the world who are working “in the arena” to advance democracy, human rights, and freedom.

The program is designed to advance each Leader’s personal and professional leadership journey and impact by providing training, resources, and access to highly relevant regional and global networks with the goal of preparing today’s leaders to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

In response to the growing threat that democracy, human rights, and freedom are under around the world, the 2024 McCain Global Leaders Cohort will focus on defending democracy.