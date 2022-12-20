Jesma Paul-Victor sworn in as Dominica’s New Opposition Leader

Dominica New Opposition leader sworn in

Jesma Paul-Victor, a member of parliament from the Salisbury Constituency, has been appointed the new leader of the opposition in Dominica.

On the island, Paul-Victor had run successfully as an independent in the Salisbury seat during the general elections on December 6.

She took the oath of office today at the State House in front of Dominica’s President, Charles A. Savarin, with family members by her side.

Paul-Victor has promised to cooperate with the administration to bring development to her constituency, according to GIS Dominica, the Public Relations and Information Arm.

She also stated that she will hold the office of Leader of the Opposition for the first 18 months before handing it off to Anthony Charles, the Parliamentary Representative for the Marigot Constituency.

Source : GIS Dominica