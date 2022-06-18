Jessica Nabongo chooses Mustique for her 40th birthday celebration

It is on Mustique that Jessica Nabongo, the first black woman to visit all 195 United Nations recognised countries, wants to celebrate her 40th birthday.

During her appearance on Power 105.1 Breakfast Club where she was promoting her new book “Catch me if you can”, Ugandan-American Nabongo revealed her plans.

Ahh! 😝 In 100 days, my book The Catch Me If You Can, published by @NatGeo will be on shelves!! Finally, you will be able to read stories from 100 of the 195 countries that I’ve visited. Pre-order your copy NOW! https://t.co/eXBz2MtikA pic.twitter.com/7fx8K7HdIj — Jessica Nabongo – The Catch Me If You Can (@TheCMIYC) March 6, 2022

“I visited St. Vincent, but I spent most of my time on Mustique. I’m planning to celebrate my 40th birthday there.”

I love these small islands. I took a tiny plane to get to Mustique. I am not sure if my friends are going to be with me, but that’s where I’ll celebrate my 40th birthday”.

“I feel like St Vincent is a country that nobody thinks about”.

Nabongo told the Breakfast Club that, despite being so close to the United States, few people think about going to St Vincent.

Nabongo told CNN on June 17, that it had taken her more than 450 flights and over a million air miles, the experience was exhausting and that she nearly quit on several occasions.

According to Nabongo, who was born in Detroit, one of the key reasons she felt compelled to write “The Catch Me If You Can” was due to the fact that very few Black people are among the 400 or so travellers thought to have visited every country in the world.