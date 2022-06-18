ADVERT
ADVERT
Sunday, June 19
Updated:

Jessica Nabongo chooses Mustique for her 40th birthday celebration

Ernesto Cooke
Woman who traveled the world to celebrate their 40th birthday in Mustique
Jessica Nabongo

It is on Mustique that Jessica Nabongo, the first black woman to visit all 195 United Nations recognised countries, wants to celebrate her 40th birthday.

During her appearance on Power 105.1 Breakfast Club where she was promoting her new book “Catch me if you can”, Ugandan-American Nabongo revealed her plans.

“I visited St. Vincent, but I spent most of my time on Mustique. I’m planning to celebrate my 40th birthday there.”

I love these small islands. I took a tiny plane to get to Mustique. I am not sure if my friends are going to be with me, but that’s where I’ll celebrate my 40th birthday”.

“I feel like St Vincent is a country that nobody thinks about”.

Nabongo told the Breakfast Club that, despite being so close to the United States, few people think about going to St Vincent.

Nabongo told CNN on June 17, that it had taken her more than 450 flights and over a million air miles, the experience was exhausting and that she nearly quit on several occasions.

According to Nabongo, who was born in Detroit, one of the key reasons she felt compelled to write “The Catch Me If You Can” was due to the fact that very few Black people are among the 400 or so travellers thought to have visited every country in the world.

Share.

Ernesto has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere Eruptions of 2021

Related Posts

UNDP Job Opportunity