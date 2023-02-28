‘Jet Ski’ on the agenda as tourism rebounds in St Vincent

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government will later this year look at the regulation as it relates to the importation of wave runners or jet ski.

According to Tourism Minister Carlos James, this will be done with the goal of having them used in zoned locations and with licensed importers.

James, still on the issue of jet skis, said there is a misconception that the government has to put in some of these resources and infrastructure in a lot of areas where people are hoping to see value added to the tourism product.

“For instance, jet skis, zip lines, off-road utility vehicles, ATVs, in any other country you go to, it’s not the government that is spending on the investment to see these tourism services; they are private sector initiatives, and I am encouraging persons within the private sector who may have an interest in offering these types of experiences to both locals and visitors to visit the ministry and let’s work on how we can put things in place.”

“These include concessions, the regulatory framework in terms of standards, and how we operate so that we can see an increase in terms of the value added to the product, which in turn will benefit the components of the tourism sector,” James said.