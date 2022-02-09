JetBlue alert : Save up to $600 on JetBlue packages for flights, hotels and cruises

SOURCE POINTS GUY – ICYMI, JetBlue Airways is celebrating its 22nd birthday with five days of deals.

When you book before Feb. 14, you can get anywhere from $200 to $600 off JetBlue Vacations packages that include roundtrip flights plus a hotel or cruise.

To take advantage of this deal, go to jetblue.com/sale/birthday-promo.

Deal Basics

Airline: JetBlue Airways.

How to book: Directly through the airline for flights, hotels and cruise packages. Use promo code BIRTHDAY200 for $200 off when you spend $2,000 or more; BIRTHDAY400 for $400 off when you spend $4,00 or more; or BIRTHDAY600 for $600 off when you spend $6,000 or more.

Travel dates: Feb. 21–Dec. 31, 2022.

Book by: 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 14.

Maximize your purchase

Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express for 5 points per dollar on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), the Citi Prestige® Card for 5 points per dollar on airfare, the Citi Premier® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve for 3 points per dollar on air travel, the American Express® Gold Card for 3 points per dollar on airfare when booked directly with the airline or through Amex Travel, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card for 2 points per dollar on travel. Frequent JetBlue flyers can use the JetBlue Plus Card for 6x on eligible JetBlue purchases, the JetBlue Card for 3 points per dollar on eligible JetBlue purchases or the JetBlue Business Card for 6 points per dollar on eligible JetBlue purchases.

The information for the JetBlue Card, the JetBlue Plus Card, the JetBlue Business Card and the Citi Prestige Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Bottom line

JetBlue Vacations features packages to destinations including Puerto Rico, Miami, Jamaica, Mexico and Aruba.

Be sure to check back throughout the week for more discounts during JetBlue’s birthday celebration.