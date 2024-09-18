DESTINATION SVG – MORE DIRECT FLIGHTS BEING OFFERED

Jet Blue Airlines will now offer direct flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines from New York. Jet Blue will have two direct flights per week, Wednesdays and Sundays beginning October 9.

Jet Blue is among major airlines which have increased direct flight access to the country.

Speaking on radio on Monday, Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the announcements by major airlines that they will increase their flights is due to increase room stock in the country and their confidence in St Vincent and the Grenadines as a tourism destination.

American Airlines will also add a direct flight from New York (JFK) to St. Vincent beginning in December 2024, once per week on Saturdays.

“So, you have Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, either Jet Blue or American and you still have Caribbean Airlines coming in twice a week as well, additionally, American Airlines is going to start a once-a-week flight in December on Saturdays, out of Charlotte, North Carolina…and this is hugely important…,” the Finance Minister said.

Minister Gonsalves said this decision by American Airlines points to the confidence in SVG as a premier tourist destination as there is not a large diaspora population in Charlotte.

“The Charlotte, North Carolina flight is an expression of confidence in our ability to attract a plane load of tourist…because we don’t have any large vincy community in North Carolina…American Airlines is saying we believe we can full of tourist coming from North Carolina, coming to St Vincent and the Grenadines,” Minister Gonsalves explained.

The Minister also said that there are discussions with Air Canada to increase flights from that end.