JetBlue and American Airlines will resume flights to Port-au-Prince next month (reservations starting May 16, 2024) after a two-month interruption caused by an escalation of gang violence in Port-au-Prince and the metropolitan area.

All commercial flights in Haiti were suspended in early March after armed gangs fired on a plane preparing to depart. Sunrise Airways became the first airline to resume flights to the United States on March 25, but with a hefty price tag of $1,000 for a one-way ticket. Only Sunrise Airways currently operates from Cap-Haïtien. Spirit Airlines, which also operates in Cap Haitien has not yet announced when it will resume its flights… The resumption of operations of other airlines in Haiti should result in a reduction in Sunrise Airways ticket prices indicated the President of the Haitian airline.

JetBlue one-way ticket prices from Port-au-Prince to Fort Lauderdale in May range from $140 to $190. After a 2-month interruption, American Airlines would offer one-way flights from Port-au-Prince to Miami for around US$3,400, reports the HaitianTimes newspaper without knowing the reason for this crazy price.

On the other hand, passengers traveling from the United States to Haiti can find more reasonably priced tickets with American Airlines. Prices for a one-way flight from Miami to Port-au-Prince range from $125 to $484. Round-trip tickets for flights from Fort Lauderdale or Miami also have much lower prices.