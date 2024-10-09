JetBlue’s Inaugural Flight to St. Vincent

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) launched its inaugural flight to the Southern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

Using the Airbus A320, a twin-jet manufactured in Europe, JetBlue arrived at Argyle International Airport around 1:52 PM, following a flight that lasted 4 hours and 50 minutes from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

JetBlue’s inaugural flight signifies the launch of a twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Sundays from New York’s JFK to SVG’s Argyle Airport.

JetBlue, recognised as New York’s Hometown Airline®, will be the inaugural U.S. carrier to provide nonstop service from New York’s JFK Airport to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

JetBlue will operate the St. Vincent and the Grenadines route with its Airbus A320 aircraft, providing the airline’s acclaimed service that includes fast, free, and unlimited broadband Fly-Fi1; complimentary name-brand snacks and beverages; and seatback entertainment available at every seat.

In honour of today’s launch, travellers can enjoy special one-way fares of $139 for flights between New York JFK and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, available exclusively online at jetblue.com2 for a limited time.

Flights are scheduled between New York (JFK) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) on Wednesdays and Sundays.

In recent years, the airline has established a strong network across Latin America and the Caribbean; its excellent customer service and competitive fares have positioned it as a top choice among airlines.

JetBlue’s entry into St. Vincent and the Grenadines expands the airline’s service to 26 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.