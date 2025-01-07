Ad image

JetBlue – JFK: 2 People Found Dead in Landing Gear

Times Staff

Two people were found dead inside the landing gear of a JetBlue plane that flew from New York City to Florida, the airline said Tuesday.

The bodies were discovered inside the landing gear compartment during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a JetBlue spokesperson told The Post.

Officials said their identities are currently being withheld by the airline as they investigate how they gained access to the aircraft.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred,” the spokesperson added.

The deaths remain under investigation.

