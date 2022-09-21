JetBlue plane flew over the eye of hurricane Fiona on Monday

After taking off the transponder onboard the Airbus A320 reported the plane took a direct route to New York passing right over Fiona as it climbed to 30,000 feet. This while at the same time Hurricane hunters were flying into the storm to take measurements of Fiona to declare it a Category 3 Major Hurricane. The first one of 2022.

As risky as this sounds, the reality is that it is possible to fly over a Hurricane. Most cloud tops inside tropical systems go up to 30 to 40 thousand feet and as long as the aircraft is equipped with radar to monitor the echo tops as most modern jet liners are then the flight should be ok.

But as Nick Underwood Hurricane Hunter with NOAA put out in a tweet “depending on the cloud top heights, you can fly over a hurricane, but it is still not something I would recommend. Anything over a Cat 2 you can to much outflow and the ride gets unpleasant.”

I have seen the JetBlue flight that apparently went over Fiona and I will say that depending on cloud top heights you CAN fly over a hurricane but uh it is still not something I would recommend. Our policy for the G-IV is nothing over Cat 2. Here’s Cat 2 Jerry eye in 2019. pic.twitter.com/HaXUSN9rkO — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 20, 2022

This is especially the case with an intensifying storm system as Fiona was, on occasion cloud tops can overshoot rapidly creating strong updrafts within the storm and thus increase turbulence.