JetBlue pulls nine more routes from its summer 2022 schedule

JetBlue has cut or suspended a further nine routes based on its schedule filing over the weekend. It follows the removal of 27 routes last month, with more since materializing.

The following routes were all expected to operate through this summer. All but two still will, but far later than anticipated. That includes two summer-seasonal routes from Newark to Cape Cod, introduced in July last year. They’ll now miss the July-August peak.

JetBlue has ended also New York JFK to Boise and Kalispell, which means the carrier no longer serves the two cities at all. According to T-100 data for Q3 2021, Boise achieved a seat load factor of 61.6% and Kalispell 51.5%. They were, of course, brand-new; the high fuel price also did not help these long, thin routes.

Boise has lost it’s only non-stop to New York City-area airports. Kalispell, meanwhile, still has American Airlines‘ Saturday-only service from LaGuardia. Here’s the rundown on all the changes: