JetBlue pulls nine more routes from its summer 2022 schedule

JetBlue has cut or suspended a further nine routes based on its schedule filing over the weekend. It follows the removal of 27 routes last month, with more since materializing.
The following routes were all expected to operate through this summer. All but two still will, but far later than anticipated. That includes two summer-seasonal routes from Newark to Cape Cod, introduced in July last year. They’ll now miss the July-August peak.
JetBlue has ended also New York JFK to Boise and Kalispell, which means the carrier no longer serves the two cities at all. According to T-100 data for Q3 2021, Boise achieved a seat load factor of 61.6% and Kalispell 51.5%. They were, of course, brand-new; the high fuel price also did not help these long, thin routes.
Boise has lost it’s only non-stop to New York City-area airports. Kalispell, meanwhile, still has American Airlines‘ Saturday-only service from LaGuardia. Here’s the rundown on all the changes:
- Boston to Port-au-Prince; last operated on March 29th; resumes on September 10th at 1x weekly, then 2x from November 2nd (began June 2015)
- Los Angeles to Richmond; last operated on October 30th; restarts on August 1st with 4x weekly (December 2020)
- Miami to Hartford; operates until May 31st, then returns 5x weekly from September 8th (June 2021)
- Newark to Aguadilla; last operated on January 2nd; resumes on September 8th at 4x weekly (July 2021)
- Newark to Martha’s Vineyard; last operated on October 11th; returns on September 9th at 3x weekly (July 2021)
- Newark to Nantucket; last operated on October 12th; resumes on September 8th at 5x weekly (June 2021)
- New York JFK to Boise; last operated on September 6th; now cut (July 2021)
- New York JFK to Kalispell; last served on September 7th; now cut (July 2021)
- West Palm Beach to Providence; operates until May 30th, then resumes 1x daily from September 7th (February 2019)