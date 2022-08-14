JetBlue removes 37 routes from its network

JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network.

The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the weekend, which includes 37 route cuts, as first seen in Cirium schedules and later confirmed by an airline spokesperson.

These routes were previously scheduled to be flown later this year and into 2023. Many of them had already been suspended in previous months, but now are being removed from future schedules. Others, like Newark (EWR) to Aruba (AUA) and San Francisco (SFO), are new to the list.

Travelers with existing reservations for these affected routes will be reaccommodated on other JetBlue flights, or will be offered a full refund.

According to JetBlue, these cuts will be balanced by future growth that will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Origin Destination Previously suspended within the last two years? Hartford (BDL) Cancun (CUN) No BDL Las Vegas (LAS) Yes BDL San Francisco (SFO) Yes Newark (EWR) Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) No EWR Aruba (AUA) No EWR Atlanta (ATL) Yes EWR Austin (AUS) Yes EWR Charleston (CHS) Yes EWR Jacksonville (JAX) Yes EWR LAS Yes EWR Montego Bay (MBJ) No EWR Nassau (NAS) No EWR Phoenix (PHX) Yes EWR Providenciales (PLS) No EWR Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) No EWR Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Yes EWR San Diego (SAN) Yes EWR SFO No EWR St. Lucia (UVF) No EWR St. Maarten (SXM) No Fort Lauderdale (FLL) AUA No FLL Cartagena (CTG) Yes FLL Chicago (ORD) Yes FLL Cleveland (CLE) Yes FLL Grand Cayman (GCM) Yes FLL Philadelphia (PHL) Yes FLL PHX Yes FLL PLS Yes FLL Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS) Yes FLL Portland (PDX) Yes FLL Seattle (SEA) Yes FLL SXM Yes Los Angeles (LAX) AUS Yes LAX JAX No LAX RDU Yes LAX Richmond (RIC) Yes LAX San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) Yes