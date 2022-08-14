JetBlue removes 37 routes from its network

JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network.
The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the weekend, which includes 37 route cuts, as first seen in Cirium schedules and later confirmed by an airline spokesperson.
These routes were previously scheduled to be flown later this year and into 2023. Many of them had already been suspended in previous months, but now are being removed from future schedules. Others, like Newark (EWR) to Aruba (AUA) and San Francisco (SFO), are new to the list.
Travelers with existing reservations for these affected routes will be reaccommodated on other JetBlue flights, or will be offered a full refund.
According to JetBlue, these cuts will be balanced by future growth that will be announced in the coming weeks and months.
|Origin
|Destination
|Previously suspended within the last two years?
|Hartford (BDL)
|Cancun (CUN)
|No
|BDL
|Las Vegas (LAS)
|Yes
|BDL
|San Francisco (SFO)
|Yes
|Newark (EWR)
|Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN)
|No
|EWR
|Aruba (AUA)
|No
|EWR
|Atlanta (ATL)
|Yes
|EWR
|Austin (AUS)
|Yes
|EWR
|Charleston (CHS)
|Yes
|EWR
|Jacksonville (JAX)
|Yes
|EWR
|LAS
|Yes
|EWR
|Montego Bay (MBJ)
|No
|EWR
|Nassau (NAS)
|No
|EWR
|Phoenix (PHX)
|Yes
|EWR
|Providenciales (PLS)
|No
|EWR
|Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP)
|No
|EWR
|Raleigh-Durham (RDU)
|Yes
|EWR
|San Diego (SAN)
|Yes
|EWR
|SFO
|No
|EWR
|St. Lucia (UVF)
|No
|EWR
|St. Maarten (SXM)
|No
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|AUA
|No
|FLL
|Cartagena (CTG)
|Yes
|FLL
|Chicago (ORD)
|Yes
|FLL
|Cleveland (CLE)
|Yes
|FLL
|Grand Cayman (GCM)
|Yes
|FLL
|Philadelphia (PHL)
|Yes
|FLL
|PHX
|Yes
|FLL
|PLS
|Yes
|FLL
|Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS)
|Yes
|FLL
|Portland (PDX)
|Yes
|FLL
|Seattle (SEA)
|Yes
|FLL
|SXM
|Yes
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|AUS
|Yes
|LAX
|JAX
|No
|LAX
|RDU
|Yes
|LAX
|Richmond (RIC)
|Yes
|LAX
|San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO)
|Yes