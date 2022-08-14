Sunday, August 14

JetBlue removes 37 routes from its network

JetBlue Pulls Another 9 Routes From Summer 2022 Schedule
New York City, New York – March 1, 2020: JetBlue Airbus A320 airplane at New York JFK airport (JFK) in the United States. Airbus is a European aircraft manufacturer based in Toulouse, France.

JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network.

The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the weekend, which includes 37 route cuts, as first seen in Cirium schedules and later confirmed by an airline spokesperson.

These routes were previously scheduled to be flown later this year and into 2023. Many of them had already been suspended in previous months, but now are being removed from future schedules. Others, like Newark (EWR) to Aruba (AUA) and San Francisco (SFO), are new to the list.

Travelers with existing reservations for these affected routes will be reaccommodated on other JetBlue flights, or will be offered a full refund.

According to JetBlue, these cuts will be balanced by future growth that will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Origin Destination Previously suspended within the last two years?
Hartford (BDL) Cancun (CUN) No
BDL Las Vegas (LAS) Yes
BDL San Francisco (SFO) Yes
Newark (EWR) Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) No
EWR Aruba (AUA) No
EWR Atlanta (ATL) Yes
EWR Austin (AUS) Yes
EWR Charleston (CHS) Yes
EWR Jacksonville (JAX) Yes
EWR LAS Yes
EWR Montego Bay (MBJ) No
EWR Nassau (NAS) No
EWR Phoenix (PHX) Yes
EWR Providenciales (PLS) No
EWR Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) No
EWR Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Yes
EWR San Diego (SAN) Yes
EWR SFO No
EWR St. Lucia (UVF) No
EWR St. Maarten (SXM) No
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) AUA No
FLL Cartagena (CTG) Yes
FLL Chicago (ORD) Yes
FLL Cleveland (CLE) Yes
FLL Grand Cayman (GCM) Yes
FLL Philadelphia (PHL) Yes
FLL PHX Yes
FLL PLS Yes
FLL Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS) Yes
FLL Portland (PDX) Yes
FLL Seattle (SEA) Yes
FLL SXM Yes
Los Angeles (LAX) AUS Yes
LAX JAX No
LAX RDU Yes
LAX Richmond (RIC) Yes
LAX San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) Yes
Source :
Thepointsguy
Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts