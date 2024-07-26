JetBlue Team Makes Preparation for SVG’s October Launch

A team of officials from JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) is currently in St. Vincent (SVG) to begin preparations for operations, which will commence in October.

In a Facebook post, AIA said, “The JetBlue Team in SVG, along with AIA’s management team, is making preparations for operation in SVG later this year.”

Seats are now available for sale on JetBlue’s new Caribbean service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Flights between JFK and Argyle International Airport (SVD) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will launch on October 9 and operate Wednesdays and Sundays.

JetBlue’s expansion in the Caribbean is part of a broader reach into international markets, where the airline’s excellent customer service and low fares have made it a leading airline.

With JetBlue’s entry into St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Bonaire, the airline will now operate in more than 25 countries in the region.

Carlos James, Minister of Tourism in May, said, “The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are thrilled to welcome JetBlue to the place we call home! This new service offers convenience, comfort, and exceptional service to visitors to our diverse destination.”