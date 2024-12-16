JetBlue To Cut Intl., Reduce Caribbean Routes in 2025

JetBlue Airways will discontinue multiple routes in 2025, including flights serving Florida, New York, Texas and London. In addition to cutting the “underperforming” routes, company officials said the carrier will shift additional flights to seasonal service while operating other only aboard certain aircraft.

The discontinued service will include all flights to and from San Jose, Calif. and service between New York and Houston; New York and Austin, Texas; New York and Miami and New York and Milwaukee. Most of the changes will take effect by April 30, said a JetBlue official.

Additionally, a seasonal route between New York and London-Gatwick has been canceled, although JetBlue will maintain service to London’s Heathrow airport in 2025. JetBlue’s flights between New York and Austin, Houston and Milwaukee had previously operated on a seasonal basis.

JetBlue will also reduce flights between Boston and Phoenix, Boston and Grenada and New York and Tulum, with each becoming a winter seasonal route in 2025. JetBlue’s service between New York and Paris will lose its second daily seasonal flight next summer, while all flights to and from Seattle will drop the carrier’s Mint premium service.

“Recently, we made some network adjustments in certain markets, removing some underperforming flying from our schedule, allowing us to redeploy resources, including our popular Mint service, toward high-demand markets and new opportunities,” said officials in a JetBlue statement.

“In the coming weeks, we will announce how we will redeploy this capacity, including into our European network,” said officials, “providing even more travel options for our customers.”

The changes were announced after JetBlue officials said in a securities filing that the company’s revenue and bookings “was higher than expectations” in November and December. JetBlue reported a $60 million third-quarter loss in October, although the figure beat analysts’ expectations.