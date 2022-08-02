JetBlue to Restart Guadeloupe Flights on November 5

According to information obtained by Caribbean Journal, JetBlue Airways will soon resume service to Guadeloupe, which is located in the French Caribbean.

It has been announced by the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board that the airline headquartered in New York City would be relaunching what is now its lone flight service to the French Caribbean.

JetBlue will begin operating three weekly flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Pointe a Pitre International Airport beginning on November 5.

These flights will operate in conjunction with Air France’s already established service between New York and Guadeloupe, which is currently operated by Air France.