ACT FAST: JetBlue turns 22 with fares as low as $22

JetBlue Airways turns 22 and is celebrating its 22nd birthday with a week of sales. On Monday, ticket prices will be as low as $22 one-way.

According to Pointsguy, the $22 fares are only valid on Feb. 7 and are good for travel from Feb. 15 to April 27. The discounted fares are only for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To take advantage of these deals, go to jetblue.com/sale/birthday-promo.

Teasers for deals for the rest of the week include “Paisly by JetBlue” for sales linked to “a world of magic and fun” on Tuesday (Feb. 8) and vacation package offers on Wednesday (Feb. 9). Discounts on Thursday (Feb. 10) are for JetBlue cardholders and Friday (Feb. 11) is teased as a “Birthday surprise” on the last day of sales.