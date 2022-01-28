JetBlue’s Big Winter Sale, Flights From $29 Throughout U.S and Caribbean

JetBlue is helping travellers beat the winter blues with deals on flights to the Caribbean as well as one-way flights in the United States starting as low as $29.

The “ Big Winter Sale ” is valid for travel from Feb. 5 through March 31 and must be booked by Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, whichever is earlier. The sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel as well as blackout dates from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28.

“Put the win in winter with deals on flights and flight hotel packages to your favourite destinations,” the airline tweeted. “Hurry, the best hotel rooms are going fast!”

Fly between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Boston for only $29 each way, or fly from LaGuardia to the sunny weather of Jacksonville, Fla., for only $39.

JetBlue has plenty of deals to escape the cold from its New York City hub at John F. Kennedy International Airport with flights to Miami starting at only $49 each way, flights to Charleston starting at only $54 each way, and flights to both Nassau, Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos starting at only $64 one-way.

New Yorkers can also travel to Aruba from JFK for only $79 one-way or to Cancun for only $99 one-way. And a trip down to Cartagena, Colombia, will only cost $114 one-way from the Big Apple.

In the Midwest, travellers can escape the frigid Chicago temperatures for an energy-filled jaunt to New York City for only $59 each way. And those on the West Coast can fly between San Francisco and Los Angeles for only $34, or between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for only $39.