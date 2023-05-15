Jewish Presence in the Oral Narratives of Idda Ouzddout & Idda Ouknssous Tribes

Nestled in the heart of the Anti-Atlas Mountains, Ighrem circle is located 80 km from the city of Taroudant. There are eight tribes governed under the administration of Ighrem: Idda Ouknssous, Idda Ouzddout, Idda Ounidif, Idda Ouzkri, Indouzal, Ayt Abd Ellah, Idda Ouska and Idda Oumartini. Most residents of Ighrem came from Tamddoult n Aqqa after it was destroyed in the fourth century. Prior to that, it was a flourishing trading city, which connected Southern Morocco and Sudan. Residents first settled in Issafen for two centuries, and then dispersed again into the mountains due to various famines and epidemics. In fact, the settlement in Ighrem is prehistoric, as illustrated by the engraved stones in Tafngha n Barka, Tighula, and Imgoune.

In addition, Ighrem is considered to be one of the most arid areas in Morocco. Nevertheless, the inhabitants have withstood the harsh climate conditions and frequent drought events by adopting the technique of terrace farming to grow almond, olive, carob and Argan trees. These trees are drought-tolerant species that thrive in arid environments.

The tribes in Ighrem had their traditional institution of governance called Inflas (a tribal council appointed by the members of the tribe) that manages and resolves community disputes. Moreover, they built Igoudar (collective granaries), which are traditional Amazigh chambers used to store grains, legal documents, and jewelry. These structures are known as one of the oldest banking systems. In the Ighrem circle, there are also Quranic schools and shrines, around which the local people organize Ilmouggarn (festivals; sing.Almouggar). In spite of the various challenges they face, the communities grew attached to their rich cultural heritage, which includes three types of dances: Ahwash, Ahnqar and Ddrst. These ritual dances are performed to different genres of local musical poetry during agricultural and social activities.

This article centers on the Jewish presence within the oral narratives of Ighrem communities that were collected between 2021 and 2023 as part of the USAID Dakira program, implemented by the High Atlas Foundation (HAF) and its partners. Interviews were conducted with community members (Dda Mbark, Dda Moubark, Ma Aicha, Dda Lhaj M, Dda Hmad, Dda Mhamed, Dda Lhaj Bou Tammnt, Dda Makhlouf, Dda Hassan) whose ages range between 30 and 120 years old. While some of them shared stories they’ve heard about the Jewish presence in the area, others reflected on their first-hand experiences with the Jewish communities. Our initial questions revolved around the tangible remains of the Jewish people and how they are remembered. The stories generated from the interviews were informative, and it is my aim, through this article, to unveil some aspects of the Jewish presence in the community’s local oral narratives.

Jewish people and local toponymy

The communities of Idda Ouzddout and Idda Ouknssous comprise diverse ethnic groups, including Igourrane (the descendants of the Marabouts, who are saints), Chourafa (the descendants of Prophet Mohammed), and Black and Jewish peoples. Yet, the majority of people are Amazigh. Unlike in other parts of Morocco, the Jewish community in this rural area of Ighrem did not have a Mellah (Jewish quarter). As they engaged in trade and artisanal crafts during the weekly markets, they were often hosted by the local community and hence developed a historical presence in the area. Despite the fact that the Jewish population in Ighrem was considered a minority, there are other forms of the Jewish presence reflected in the community’s local oral heritage.

Toponymy is a science devoted to the study of toponyms, and it helps understand the origin of place names. Tigmi n Turg and Dar Waman are the names that the inhabitants assigned to their villages. They literally mean “the house of water” and “by the water” respectively. Villagers attribute the origin of the name to a canal that ran through the house and transported water from a spring to the village. Dar Waman is located near a place where rainwater can be stored easily for agricultural and daily use. Therefore, both names of the villages are associated with the abundance of water, which explains why the two villages are teeming with tall, ancient olive trees.

With this being said, what then is the relationship between the local toponymy and the presence of the Jewish community?

In Tagounite, Tafraout n Idda Ouzddout, there is a place called Ighzer n Mouchi (Ighzer is a secondary stream, and Mouchi is a Jewish name). It is named after a Jewish artisan who frequented the spot. There, he would work, making a wooden tool, called Iskni in Tachelhit, to transport the crops to the threshing field.

Moreover, people from Tigmi n Turg and Ait Makhlouf are familiar with a place called Dar Lqbr n Ouday, which is near the burial site of the Jewish artisan). Their ancestors gave it such a name because the site contains a Jewish grave. In an interview with some of the local people, Dda Hmad from Cimid village and Dda Lhaj from Idindi informed us that the grave belonged to a young Jewish man. In the past, a judge from Indindi allowed his family to bury his body on the border between Ait Makhlouf and Tigmi n Turg villages. Later, in the 1990s, the grave was relocated not far from its original location when a company paved a road over the original burial place. This site is still present in the daily life of the community members, as they use it as a reference point or landmark. For instance, they would say: “Let’s plough or reap the fields by Lqbr n Ouday” or “Let’s meet by Lqbr n Ouday.”