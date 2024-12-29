Ad image

Jimmy Carter, the Un-Celebrity U.S President, Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, a steel-willed Southern governor who was elected president in 1976, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to his son James E. Carter III, known as Chip. He was 100 and the oldest living U.S. president of all time.

The un-celebrity presidentJimmy Carter’s simple and modest lifestyle was rare, in sharp contrast to his successors. He declined the corporate board memberships and lucrative speaking engagements, and decided that his income would come from writing. He wrote 33 books and helped renovate 4,300 homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter: Rosalynn Carter, a close political and policy adviser to her husband, died Nov. 19, 2023The Carters were married for more than 77 years, the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history. Their love story blossomed in World War II and survived the searing scrutiny of political life. Rosalynn Carter expanded the role of first lady.

