Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, dead at 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of musician Stephen Marley and the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, has reportedly died. He was 31.

The Jamaican American reggae artist was allegedly found unresponsive in a vehicle, according to an initial tweet by journalist Abka Fitz-Henley on Tuesday.

South Florida radio station WZPP posted on Instagram that it had confirmed Jo Mersa’s passing and said he died of an asthma attack, though it did not specify a location where it happened. It noted that the singer leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The New York Post has contacted representatives for Jo Mersa for comment.

Jo Mersa spent his early years in Jamaica before he moved to Florida in high school. He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College, according to a 2014 Jamaica Observer story.