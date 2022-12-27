Jo Mersa Marley is dead: Tributes pour in from politicians in Jamaica

Bob Marley’s Grandson Joseph ‘Jo’ Mersa Dead At 31

Politicians in Jamaica took to social media to mourn the passing of Joseph “Mersa” Marley – who died in Florida days after Christmas.

Leading the tributes were The Honourable Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died,” she tweeted.

“We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo’s mom, Kerry, the Marleys and other family members. My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere.

“His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.

“May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other.”

Florida radio station WZPP Radio was among the first to report on the tragedy, later confirming that he was found unresponsive in his vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The publication reported that he had suffered an asthma attack.

Jamaican opposition leader Mark J Golding, also expressed his shock.

“I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family.”

Bob Marley died in 1981, aged 36, after a cancer battle.