Joachim, Cadogan to represent SVG at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 19th FINA World Swimming Championships took place in Budapest, Hungary from 18th June to 3rd July and representing SVG was Carifta silver medalist Jamie Joachim and Olympian Shane Cadogan.

Joachim swam the 100 meters Freestyle and Backstroke, breaking her own 100meters Backstroke record in a time of 1 minute 12.76 seconds for the 13 to 14 years age group.

Cadogan swam the 50 meters and 100 meters Freestyle and managed to shave off 3 one-hundredths of a second off of Alex Joachim’s 50meter freestyle record, setting a new National Record time of 24.57 seconds

Next up for the two swimmers is the 2022 Commonwealth Games which will be held in the city of Birmingham, England.