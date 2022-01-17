Gonsalves says job creation will accelerate in SVG for 2022

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves says In 2022, job creation will accelerate across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister during his presentation in the budget debate says the private sector will add significant numbers of temporary and permanent jobs, led by Sandals Resorts hiring an additional 350 hospitality workers and 600 local construction workers at Buccament.

“The Royal Mill Hotel is also expected to double its workforce in 2022. Call centres will continue the aggressive growth, with Clear Harbor acquiring a second building to house their growing operations. Rainforest Seafoods will reach its full staff complement”

Elsewhere in the communications sector, increased competition among providers for at-home broadband connectivity and use of the fibreoptic network will increase the skilled workforce to install and manage the connectivity.

“The projected 5-8 percent growth in 2022 will also spur increased job creation across the private sector. As indicated in the debate on the Estimates, Budget 2022 includes 144 additional permanent posts on the recurrent side, and includes specific allocations in the capital budget to create temporary employment through the Labour Intensive Agriculture Programme, the Community Improvement Projects initiative, and the Labour Intensive Temporary Employment Programme (LITE), which is a component of the previously-mentioned the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project”.

“Of course, the capital budget, in the main, is an ambitious and multifaceted job-creating programme, in fields as diverse as construction, engineering, education, environmental protection and ICT; to say nothing of the start-ups who will receive PRYME grants in 2022”, Gonsalves said.