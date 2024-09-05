Job Openings At Sandy Lane Yacht Club Canouan: Apply Today

Nestled in the heart of the Grenadines, lies Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences; a world-class marina with luxurious accommodations, waterside dining and rejuvenating leisure facilities.

Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences invite applications for the following roles:

General Positions

Chief Engineer

Maintenance Technician

Guest Services Agent (Front of House)

Housekeeper

Houseman/Driver

Human Resources Coordinator

Marina Dock Hand

Landscapes Supervisor

Landscape Worker

Irrigation Technician

Guest Experience Host (Food & Beverage)

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Chef De Partie

Our ideal candidates should possess

At least two years’ experience in a similar position

A professional, positive and friendly demeanor

Demonstrated ability to interact with diverse guests and colleagues

A passion for excellence in service

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

A valid police clearance certificate

It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required. To apply, please indicate the position that you are applying for in the subject line of your email and submit your resume to:

The Human Resources Manager

Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences

Email: [email protected]

To reach us on or before September 22, 2024.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team, however only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.