Job Openings At Sandy Lane Yacht Club Canouan: Apply Today

Nestled in the heart of the Grenadines, lies Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences; a world-class marina with luxurious accommodations, waterside dining and rejuvenating leisure facilities.
Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences invite applications for the following roles:
General Positions
- Chief Engineer
- Maintenance Technician
- Guest Services Agent (Front of House)
- Housekeeper
- Houseman/Driver
- Human Resources Coordinator
- Marina Dock Hand
- Landscapes Supervisor
- Landscape Worker
- Irrigation Technician
- Guest Experience Host (Food & Beverage)
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Chef De Partie
Our ideal candidates should possess
- At least two years’ experience in a similar position
- A professional, positive and friendly demeanor
- Demonstrated ability to interact with diverse guests and colleagues
- A passion for excellence in service
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
- A valid police clearance certificate
It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required. To apply, please indicate the position that you are applying for in the subject line of your email and submit your resume to:
The Human Resources Manager
Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences
Email: [email protected]
To reach us on or before September 22, 2024.
We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team, however only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.