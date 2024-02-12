Job opportunities with ECCAA apply today. Click on link for info

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY with The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) the regulatory and safety oversight authority of Civil Aviation activities in the OECS and Associate Member States.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified professionals to fill the positions of:

Director – Flight Safety

Flight Operations Inspector – Rotorcraft

Flight Operations Inspector – Fixed Wing

Airworthiness Inspector

For more information on the employment opportunities and details for submission of applications, please visit the following websites www.eccaa.aero or www.oecs.int.

The deadline date for receipt of applications is 8th March 2024.