Job Vacancy at Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences: Apply Today

VACANCY Payroll Officer

Job Summary:

The Payroll Officer is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the payroll function to ensure the timely preparation and accurate distribution of timesheets and payroll for approximately 130 employees. This role involves reviewing and analyzing daily departmental shift schedules, handling timesheet reviews, queries, managing the payroll preparation and payment process. The position includes business partnering with the Finance Manager, Human Resources, and Heads of Departments.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Review and prepare timesheets, incorporating data from the ACM time and attendance management system, and format them in Excel.

Conduct fortnightly and monthly payruns for approximately 130 staff promptly and accurately through PayPak payroll system

Collaborate closely with the Head of Departments, Human Resources Department and Finance Manager to ensure payroll actions comply with employment and benefits practices.

Interface with Human Resources on employee benefit issues to ensure timely and accurate processing.

Identify potential problems and make recommendations to minimize impact on payroll or other related functions.

Update and maintain payroll and other financial records.

Assist in the training of new policies, provide work guidance, and support the Finance Manager with payroll-related issues.

Provide periodic analysis of payroll and disbursement records to ensure adjustments align with company policy.

Our ideal candidate must possess

A degree in Accounting from a recognized institution.

At least two years’ experience in a payroll environment working with an automated payroll system.

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting and payroll standards and controls.

Computer literacy with advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets.

Experience with PayPak payroll software and ACM time and management software (advantageous).

The capacity to take initiative on process improvements and addressing employee queries.

Excellent problem-solving, financial analysis, and decision-making skills with the ability to work with limited supervision in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills.

Experiential knowledge of local employment and payroll related laws and regulations, of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required. To apply, please submit your resume to:

The Human Resources Manager

Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences

Email: [email protected]

To reach us on or before June 8, 2024.