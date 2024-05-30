Jobs available at Blue life Yacht Charters: Apply Today

Blue life Yacht Charters is looking for a technical supervisor and a quality supervisor to join our team.

Both positions require minimum 5 years of experience within the yachting industry including staff supervision and training.

Location Bequia.

In addition to the above:

Technical Supervisor:

*Technical experience with yacht electronics and the most known brands on a senior level

*Mechanical background, at least 5 years of hands-on experience

Quality supervisor:

*Familiar with yacht equipment and operational tasks within the industry.

*Must be experienced with customer service and yacht maintenance at a high level.

*Fluently English language and preferential Spanish and/or French language.

Contact Monica by Email including your CV: [email protected]