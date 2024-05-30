Jobs available at Blue life Yacht Charters: Apply Today

Blue life Yacht Charters is looking for a technical supervisor and a quality supervisor to join our team.
Both positions require minimum 5 years of experience within the yachting industry including staff supervision and training.
Location Bequia.
In addition to the above:
Technical Supervisor:
*Technical experience with yacht electronics and the most known brands on a senior level
*Mechanical background, at least 5 years of hands-on experience
Quality supervisor:
*Familiar with yacht equipment and operational tasks within the industry.
*Must be experienced with customer service and yacht maintenance at a high level.
*Fluently English language and preferential Spanish and/or French language.
Contact Monica by Email including your CV: [email protected]
