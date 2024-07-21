Joe Biden Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race Amid Party Pressure

Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 U.S Presidential race

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will not seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race, citing the best interests of his party and the country. This decision comes just four months before Election Day, leaving the Democratic Party in a state of uncertainty as they scramble to find a new nominee.

Key Takeaways

President Joe Biden has decided not to seek re-election in 2024.

Biden’s decision comes amid growing concerns about his age and mental fitness.

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a potential successor but has not been endorsed by Biden.

The Democratic Party now faces the challenge of selecting a new nominee just months before the election.

Biden’s Announcement

In a letter posted on social media X, Biden, 81, stated, “While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” He also mentioned that he would address the nation later in the week to provide more details about his decision.

Party Pressure and Concerns

Biden’s decision follows weeks of mounting pressure from Democratic leaders and lawmakers who were increasingly concerned about his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Biden’s performance in a recent debate with Trump raised questions about his mental fitness, further fueling calls for him to step aside.

Historical Context

Biden’s withdrawal marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has declined to seek re-election since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968. Johnson’s decision came amid national unrest and turmoil within the Democratic Party over the Vietnam War. Biden’s announcement, however, comes much closer to the election, adding to the uncertainty and chaos surrounding the 2024 race.

Potential Successors

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a potential successor, given her role as the first female vice president and her strong support among African Americans. However, her approval rating stands at only 32%, according to a recent NBC News poll. Other potential candidates include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Legal and Logistical Challenges

The Democratic Party now faces the challenge of selecting a new nominee and navigating the legal and logistical hurdles of getting a new name on the ballot. Republicans may also mount legal challenges to keep the new nominee off the ballot, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Biden’s Legacy

Biden’s decision to exit the race caps a political career that has spanned nearly five decades. He served 36 years in the U.S. Senate, eight years as Vice President under Barack Obama, and has been President since 2021. His tenure has been marked by significant legislative achievements, but also by ongoing concerns about his age and mental fitness.

Conclusion

Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race leaves the Democratic Party in a state of flux, with just months to find a new nominee. The decision underscores the challenges and uncertainties facing the party as they prepare to take on Donald Trump in the upcoming election.