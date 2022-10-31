Joel Warrican to deliver UWI Open Campus Independence Lecture

The University of the West Indies Open Campus will host the Annual Independence Lecture on Thursday, November 3rd at the UWI Open Campus Lecture Hall from 7:00 pm.

This year, Professor Joel Warrican will deliver the lecture on the topic, ‘Independence or In Dependence: Unmasking the fallacy of Education Rooted in Colonial Traditions’.

The lecture will invite our citizens to reflect on the purpose of education in small Caribbean states that are grappling with notions of independence. It will explore factors in our current education systems that work against being truly independent and that keep such states dependent on others. Some thought-provoking suggestions on becoming independent people will be made.

Professor Warrican has been in the field of education for over three (3) decades. He has taught at all levels of the education system and has held critical leadership positions across several institutions. He has been a longstanding advocate of transformative education that meets the development needs of our region. Currently, Prof. Warrican is the Director of the School of Education at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies.

The Open Campus extends an invitation to the public to attend this lecture as the nation celebrates forty-three (43) years of Independence.