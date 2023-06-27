John Ballah, former ASP, appointed as Magistrate

Former Assistant Superintendent of Police John Ballah has been appointed as a district magistrate and will have jurisdiction over the Kingstown Magistrate Court.
Ballah joined the legal profession on October 10, 2016 and worked as the head of the St. Vincent Police Force’s legal research and policies unit.
On Monday, the magistrate was sworn in, and he began work at KMC, which had been shuttered for almost three months.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.