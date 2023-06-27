Download Our App
Tuesday, June 27

John Ballah, former ASP, appointed as Magistrate

Lee Yan LaSur

Former Assistant Superintendent of Police John Ballah has been appointed as a district magistrate and will have jurisdiction over the Kingstown Magistrate Court.

Ballah joined the legal profession on October 10, 2016 and worked as the head of the St. Vincent Police Force’s legal research and policies unit.

On Monday, the magistrate was sworn in, and he began work at KMC, which had been shuttered for almost  three months.

