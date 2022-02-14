Join PRESS in its efforts to remove the ULP from office

St. Vincent Times of 11/02/2022, under the caption: RICHMOND QUARRY PROJECT WILL NOT AFFECT BEACH OR RESIDENTIAL AREAS, wrote:

“Francis stated that Rayneau has leased 12 lots, 58.88 acres which will cost $12 000, per year. He says Government will receive $2. 00 per tonne crushed/produced/exported. Rayneau has a lease hold for 30 years and has made an investment of $30 million in the first instance.”

CONSIDER THIS:

(1) A lease on 58.88 acres of land at $1 000/month for thirty years!

(2) A tax of $2.00/tonne of aggregate produced, on an investment of $30m or more for 30 years!

PROPERTY TAX

The Government, determines the rate of tax based on their own evaluation of the market value of the property, private/commercial

For commercial properties, a 16% vat is charged on the monthly rent of the property.

For the sale of property, the government does its own evaluation before the transaction could be completed and collects a 10% tax, 5% each from the vendor and the vendee.

What is the value of 58.88 acres of beachfront land at Richmond? Minister Francis never gave that. Assuming a minimum value of $5.00/sqft, that will be approximately, $12 million.

How then a property valuing even 25% of 12million, that is $3 million, be rented for $1 000/month? For the ULP Administration, it is neither disrespectful, insulting nor disgraceful. It is a clear indication of the legacy of the colonial minds at work.

The practice of the ULP since coming to office is a clear indication of its intention to rid the Vincentian populace of its patrimony. The following examples will verify:

The ULP administration has taken over 100 acres of pristine agricultural lands at Belise from the peasant farmers and turned them into a prison and garbage dump, both of which are a grave yard of the society. They have taken away twenty seven acres from the Rasta farmers at Buccama and given them to Dave Ames, an English vagabond now serving time in prison in England. Seven acres of beach front land bordering Mt. Wynne and Peters Hope beaches, were sold to a Canadian investor at a mere $4.93/sqft. The whole of Mt. Wynne, both beaches are air marked for hotel development by foreign enterprises. US$50m has been borrowed from Taiwan by the ULP administration for that purpose. An additional sixty plus acres and the State owned Tamarind Beach Hotel in Canounan have been sold to the foreign Investors. Blue Lagoon, a state owned property, was sold to Kelly Glass, a New Zealander. Also under their watch, Kelly Glass has purchased in excess of 100 acres of the 400 -acre island of Mayreau. Initially 82 acres from peasant farmers at Rabbacca were taken and given to National Properties for tourism development. Another three hundred acres, also at Rabbacca was again taken from the peasant farmers for the failed geothermal energy project.

During the Marijuana debate Bill in December 2018, THE NEWS of 14/12/2018, under the caption: STATE LANDS FOR GANJA PRODUCTION, wrote: “ ‘All of close to 3 500 acres of State land across SVG which are available and are suitable for cultivating cannabis for medical purposes are to be made available to farmers/investors in the industry. There are indications that the farmers who lease those lands will either have to cultivate marijuana for the industry or they will lose them to other farmers or investors in the medical cannabis industry.… According to the Chief Surveyor, we do have some 3 420 acres of lands that can be made available to the production of marijuana under the Bill that is before us.’ Government Minister Montgomery Daniel who has responsibility for lands told Parliament on Monday.”

Under their watch, a reasonable size prime agricultural estate at Spring Biabou, owned by a black man, Noble Davis was bought by a Mustique Home Owner. Diamond Dairy, comprising of a dairy and a drinks factory is sold to the Coreas Group of Companies, a foreign company, also at the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport, Coreas is the first and maybe the only commercial enterprise to operate there. The State-owned Supermarket is leased to the Massy Stores Supermarkets, also a foreign-owned enterprise. Bigger Biggs, was prevented from mining sand on his own private lands at Rabbacca, under the pretext that it was an environmental hazard, while at the same time a foreign-owned mining company operated in the river bed the property of the State.

How much longer are we going to remain indifferent to this kind of behaviour by a government that we elected to perform in our interest, but chooses to do the exact opposite?

Do not wish for a change. Be part of the change. For this reason, Matthew Thomas is asking/requesting of every able-bodied Vincentian to join him on behalf of PRESS, a political organization, whose acronym: PRESS, stands for: Political Reformation, Equality, Socialization and Services, in planning the way forward to get rid of this ULP administration that has been the architect of this vulgar, criminally inclined, drug addicted, mendicant, hopeless society that they have entrusted upon us.

FIRED PUBLIC OFFICERS UNITE. THIS THE OPPORTUNE TIME TO FIGHT. THERE IS ONLY VICTORY IN UNITY. CONTACT ME. Tel. 784 456 2133; Email, [email protected]