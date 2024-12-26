Join the OAS Webinar on Payment Platforms for MSMEs

Local business operators are being given an opportunity to join an insightful webinar on Wednesday, 15 January, entitled, “Roadmap for Women Led and Owned MSMEs in the Eastern Caribbean to Effectively Utilize Payment Platforms”.

The webinar, which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. AST, will be hosted under the Organization of American States “Economically Empowered Women for Equitable and Resilient Societies” (Women’s Economic Empowerment (OAS WEE) project. The objective of the three-year project is to enhance the capacity of small-scale women entrepreneurs in participating OAS Member States.

According to the National Focal Point for the project, the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), in this engaging session, OAS WEE Consultant, Annie Bertrand, will present a practical and user-friendly roadmap that is specifically tailored for women-led and owned micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The CED urges local entrepreneurs to ensure that they join the webinar as they will gain valuable insights into the Fintech providers operating in the Eastern Caribbean and learn best practices from successful women MSMEs on how to effectively leverage payment platforms. Also on the webinar’s panel will be women MSMEs who have successfully utilized payment solutions and sharing their experiences.

Entrepreneurs are being encouraged to sign up for this webinar HERE:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among the six countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in which the OAS WEE Project is being executed. The others are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia; and, in Central America, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.