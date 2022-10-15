Jolie Curbin, Miss St Vincent, wins Miss Caribbean Teen US

Jolie Curbin Miss St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is the winner of the Miss Caribbean Teen US. Jolie Curbin was born on March 1, 2009, in Brooklyn, New York. She is a passionate, motivated, and ambitious teen with a lot of drive and ambition.

At 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with dreadlocks, Jolie also has Caribbean ancestry.

Jolie’s parents, Petrika Hope and Joel Curbin immigrated to the United States of America as teens from the picturesque Caribbean country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Besides being the oldest of four siblings, Jolie is an 8th-grade honour roll student and a beginner figure skater.

Jolie enjoys writing, politics, and spending time with friends and family. During her 6th grade year, Jolie was elected class president, demonstrating her passion for politics.

As well as getting her dreadlocks regularly twisted, Jolie is an avid fashion and music enthusiast.

With her determination to become the best version of herself, Jolie dreams of becoming an entrepreneur in the beauty, health, and wellness industries. By following this path, Jolie hopes to empower women of colour to embrace their skin and bodies with greater confidence.

Through the Miss Caribbean US Teen pageant, Jolie hopes to increase awareness about the cultural diversity in the Caribbean.

Source : Press Release