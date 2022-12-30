Jomo Lyttle wanted by SVG police in Burglary investigation

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a report of Burglary where the subject is a person of interest.

He is a Vincentian National who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach.

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 457-1211 ext. 4816 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838 or 4839.

D.O.B: 17.12.81

Address: Redemption Sharpes

Occupation: labourer

Height: 5’ 10”

Built: Slim

Complexion: Dark Brown

Face: Oval

Eyes: Brown

Lips: Thick Mark:

Scar under his left eye.

Tattoo of a lion Head on the left side of his chest.

Four Fingers on his left hand.

Source : RSVGPF