Jomo Sango’s Behavior Demonstrates That He Is A Little Man

I don’t really wish to be pulled into this Vybz Kartel mess that seems to have become a political missile aimed at the Prime Minister by Jomo Sango, but as a Vincentian by birth, I will add my two cents. First and foremost, I want to apologize to Vybz Kartel for some of these bad behaving Vincentians, who sought to turn his healthcare vacation into a nightmare.

Not all Vincentians demonstrate such ignorance and uncivilized behaviors. The majority of us have what my mother would call “broughtupcy.” We were raised to be hospitable and kind to strangers – like Good Samaritans. I must say that the Prime Minister is a very hospitable and kind individual, and I am glad that he made you feel welcome.

Now, to Jomo Sango, who appears to be fighting an undying internal battle, which appears to have some nexus to feelings of “not being good enough,” I say shame on you! You see Jomo, there is a time and place for everything. This certainly was not the time to set the nation on political fire, because you might be feeling that your political career is over. Imagery of Kartel and Gonsalves enjoying a laugh must have produced the bitterest bile in your heart that you just released on an entire nation that is already grieving from the devastation of the most recent hurricane.

Jomo, how could you have been so emotionally irresponsible to infect the country with such gross negative energy? Is it envy? I had no idea who this Vybz Kartel was, but I saw an article that said he was going to St Vincent to seek medical treatment. I was pleasantly surprised that St Vincent had something – healthcare that a stranger from another island craved. This stirred a bit of positivity within me regarding “Vincy.” I was feeling happy that Vincy was being recognized for more than the natural beauty that God blessed us with. Then this!

Jomo, your chief argument that Vybz Kartel is a criminal can’t hold water, as you are a lawyer, who defends criminals for a living. Is he worse than any criminal that you have defended? Even Ray Charles can see that your anger is directed at Prime Minister Gonsalves because you feel grossly inferior. The constant reminder that Gonsalves is a “white man,” who rules this “Black” nation is the genesis for what I would call a mental illness. This is textbook racism, and racism should be a mental illness.

You and the NDP have been unable to beat Gonsalves politically and that’s the real cancer that’s eating you alive. You view this man who came to St Vincent for some healing and tranquility as political asset for the Prime Minister, and so you decided to tear him apart. Jomo, this is real ugly behavior. It’s not a physical ugly. It’s an ugly that permeates the heart.

This was an opportunity for you and others to join the Prime Minister in offering this man some good old fashioned Vincentian hospitality, but you chose to make this into a political weapon because you are a little man.

I hope that Kartel, and the rest of the Caribbean community will not allow your bile to influence their beliefs about Vincentians in general. Most of us were raised to respect the guests that come into our homes and treat them with kindness and love. Jomo, you certainly are not the face of my beautiful and peace loving island, which is the most beautiful gem of the Antilles.