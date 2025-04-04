Gonsalves’ Orwellian World: Where Reality Turns Upside Down

Overselling everything

“We need a politics of selflessness. We must search for a politics of honesty, a politics of decency, a politics of integrity, a politics of courage and a politics of virtue.” Allan Boesak quoting Steve Biko and WEB Du Bois.

PM Gonsalves has a frustratingly unnerving tendency to oversell everything. At each turn, the tales get longer and longer, common sense is defied, and reality turns on its head. It’s as if he lives in an Orwellian world in which everything takes its opposite meaning.

Take the celebration to mark the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) 24-year dominance of the Vincentian political landscape. Speaking in what might be characterised as his shortest and most underwhelming address in his storied political career, Gonsalves declared that the crowd was the largest political gathering in SVG’s history.

As the De Man Age told us in song over four decades ago, somebody needs spectacles. This man clutches at the past, longing for the days when he was the cynosure of Vincentian and Caribbean political reality.

Gonsalves told his supporters, “We get the big things right and we get the small things right.” For anyone with a critical mind, this was a moment of “Emperor has no clothes”. You cannot make such an assertion in a country bursting at the seams. Such a statement amounts to wilful ignorance of obvious truths.

Forget the continuing brain drain and the financial strain Argyle International Airport (AIA) has on the economy; let’s celebrate the government’s advances in education and the construction of AIA. With more educational opportunities, many have made real advances in their lives. The airport is undeniably a critical addition to our institutional architecture. Throw in the bridge at Rabacca as real progress.

But beyond! With a straight face, can we say that the modern port contributes to our society? Have we stopped to check on feasibility and sustainability? Could we have spent half as much and rehabilitated the old port? Was consideration given to placing the new port at Arnos Vale, the proposed site of the new city, thus preventing congestion and other environmental problems in Kingstown?

And what’s this emphasis on the word modern? Modern means designed and made using the most recent ideas and methods. Modern port, hospital, parliament building, library, court, schools, learning resource centres and airport. Can we honestly say that we applied the most recent ideas and methods to do anything in St. Vincent and the Grenadines?

Aecon is said to be a world-class, experienced construction company, yet they are struggling to get things right at the port, thus delaying its opening. The airport is only eight years old, yet the air conditioning system frequently malfunctions. The police force and civil service are ramshackle. The leadership is primarily concerned with a sense of self-importance rather than service. As the elders used to say they are fart frightened lacking confidence in their self-worth.

After 24 years in power, PM Gonsalves and the ULP failed miserably to get roads, crime, unemployment, and poverty right. Everyone agrees that these are truly big things. Note that he uttered not a single word about these “big things”, celebrating 24 years in power. As a result, our country is not a nation of hope and optimism. It’s a sad commentary on national development when a large section of the population believes that the only way to advance and progress is by begging and waiting for government handouts.

Our government is mediocre. It has long forsaken governance and settled for power and domination of national life.

For decades, the citizens of Canouan have beseeched the government to construct a proper wharf. Small thing! No can do, but the government gloats about a world-class marina for its billionaire friends.

Fort Charlotte rehabilitation! Tourism sites: Soufriere comfort centre, Dark View Falls, Belmont Lookout, Rawacou recreation area, and the walkway at Indian Bay. Small Thing Right! This government experiences advanced labour pains to accomplish basic tasks.

Every time I think about the years we have taken to accomplish small things, I am reminded of the assistance we received from Ecuador following the 2013 floods. The Government of Rafael Correa contributed US$10 million to our rehabilitation effort. In 10 short months, a small unit from the military corps of engineers built three bridges, one at Hope and two in Chateaubelair. The Vermont/Francois bridge took almost a decade.

At Sunday’s rally, Gonsalves said, “We really should not be campaigning, given what we have done for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and what we have done together.” Gonsalves, arguably the most divisive leader in our country’s history, has the temerity to speak of doing things together. This is a leader who, having been in power for so long, now feels he is entitled.

The truth is, he does not have to campaign; he can step aside from the corridors of power and allow the next generation of leaders, Saboto and Camillo, to try their hands at leadership and governance. But No! As Sun Tsu reminds us, “an evil man will burn his nation to the ground to rule over the ashes”.

Obviously, this leader does not believe in a politics of selflessness, honesty, decency, integrity, courage, or virtue. Vincentians need to recognise Gonsalves for the snake oil salesman he has become, learn the necessary lessons and vote him out of office.