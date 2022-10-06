Jamaican national Jonathan Howell charged with murder in Trinidad

The August murder of a Santa Cruz man was allegedly committed by a Jamaican national.

Deputy DPP George Busby on Tuesday cleared homicide officers to charge Jonathan Howell, 56, with murdering Dennis Nero.

After a disagreement with Nero, Howell, a caterer, is alleged to have murdered him.

On August 23, Nero was standing near the Croisee on Saddle Road, San Juan, when another man walked up and shot him.

Nero collapsed and died as the killer fled along Saddle Road.

He was on his way to work when he was killed while on his way to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Source : Trinidad Newsday