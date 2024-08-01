Trust Eroded: Grenada’s PM Removes Minister Jonathan LaCrette from Office

Grenada PM defends sacking of government minister

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has revoked Jonathan LaCrette’s appointment as a Senator in the Upper House of Parliament and his current portfolio as Sports and Youth Minister, based on an assessment of their relationship.

The Prime Minister concluded that “trust and confidence” no longer exist between them, and he informed LaCrette of the fact and informed his fellow Cabinet colleagues.

The Prime Minister confirmed that LaCrette was involved in a series of incidents during the past 24 months that were not in the best interest of the people. The Prime Minister emphasized that there was no personal issue between himself and LaCrette, and there are no personal issues between him and the ministers of government.

LaCrette, who failed to win the St George’s Northwest constituency in the June 2022 General Election, will continue to be a member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The revocation went into effect on 31 July, and Minister David Andrews, who currently serves as the education minister, will have the portfolios of Sports and Youth added to his portfolio.